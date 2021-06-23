WATCH: Allu Sirish gives a glimpse into his intense training and major body transformation

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Allu Sirish opened up on what triggered him to push boundaries and get into this transformation with a heavy workout.

Tollywood star Allu Sirish recently left everyone amazed with his toned physique and major body transformation. The actor has been setting major fitness goals yet again as he ups his fitness game like a boss. The actor has shared a video of him training in the gym and is seen flaunting his intense back workout. For a few weeks, the actor will be taking people along on his fitness journey and giving them a glimpse of his workout routine – all in just 30 seconds.

The first video focuses on back workouts. In the video, after a quick warm-up, we see the actor doing single-arm dumbbell row, sternum pull-up, seated rows and wide grip lat pulldown. Sharing the workout video on Instagram, the actor wrote, "I am yet to reach my fitness goals. “Training Day” is a short video series where I take you along with me through my journey. Tag along! #ASTrainingDay #backworkout." We have seen the actor challenge himself physically and set the right fitness goals. He is now breaking the fourth wall to share his fitness secrets.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sirish opened up on what triggered him to push boundaries and get into this transformation with a heavy workout. To this, he replied, "Looking good in clothes is my single biggest motivator. But after I started my journey, it just became a by-product. I've benefitted so much from health, fitness and mindset, and living an active lifestyle. Hence I wish to stick by it."

