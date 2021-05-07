Watch: Allu Sirish shares VIDEO of Allu Arjun as he waves from his terrace and says a ‘big hi’ to his fans

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and stated that he is doing fine and recovering well.

Last week, Allu Arjun took the internet by a storm after he announced that he has tested positive for COVID 19. He stated that he was observing self isolation and urged those who came in contact with him to get tested too. He wrote, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe”.

Now, his brother Allu Sirish took to his Instagram story and shared a video of Allu Arjun as he waved at him from his terrace and was talking to someone over the phone. In the video, an enthusiastic Allu Arjun was seen beaming with joy upon seeing his brother. Sharing it, Sirish wrote, “He is doing fine and says a big hi to you all”.

Earlier this week, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and stated that he is doing fine and recovering well. He wrote, “Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pusha directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

