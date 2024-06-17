WATCH: Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai welcome home their newborn baby boy Ilai

It is a moment of utter joy and happiness for first-time parents Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, who have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple took to Instagram to share the wonderful news with their followers.

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai name their newborn baby ‘Ilai’

In their post, they wrote, “It’s a boy. Meet our little miracle “Ilai” born on 11.06.24”. The video featured actress Amala Paul and her husband entering their home with the baby for the very first time. The house was decorated with balloons as the couple watched on in excitement.

As of now, the couple has chosen to keep the baby’s picture private and away from prying eyes on social media.

After the announcement, several people expressed their congratulations and excitement to the couple. Popular social media influencer and actress Pearle Maaney commented under the post, “Awwwww (lovestruck emoji) welcome home baby!!!!!”

Amala Paul’s pregnancy journey

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai got married on November 5, 2023, and later announced their pregnancy on January 3, 2024. Over this entire period, Amala has not shied away from flaunting her beautiful baby bump. Finally, all of this has culminated in the creation of her newborn baby boy, Ilai.

Apart from her new role as mother, Amala Paul has been excelling for quite a few years now in her role as an actor. Speaking of which, let us take a look at what the actress has been up to and what the future looks like.

Amala Paul on the work front

Amala Paul was last seen in the Malayalam blockbuster film Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb in the lead role. Amala essayed the role of Sainu, Najeeb’s wife.

Speaking of her future projects, the actress will next be seen in the film Level Cross, written and directed by Arfaz Ayub in his debut film. Arfaz is a former associate of Drishyam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who will present the film.

Apart from Amala Paul, the film also stars Asif Ali and Sharafudheen in crucial roles. The makers are eyeing a theatrical release date of July 26th, 2024.

