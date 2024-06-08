WATCH: Amala Paul dances to ‘Baby Calm Down’ as she gears up for her first delivery

Ever since to-be parents Amala Paula and Jagat Desai shared the news of their pregnancy, fans have been excited to witness this new chapter in the actress’ journey. Amala, too, has been pretty active on social media, capturing several moments with her baby bump.

In recent updates regarding the actress’ pregnancy, a video from her Instagram account has gone viral.

Amala Paul flaunts her baby bump in this funny video

As the delivery date draws closer, the actress shared a playful video online, flaunting her baby bump. In the video posted on Instagram, the Aadujeevitham actress showed off her dance moves. Tickling everyone’s funny bone was the caption, “Time to sing Baby Come Down Come Down.”

Amala Paul entered her ninth month of pregnancy on May 8, meaning that the date of delivery is soon arriving for the couple. As we wish the lovely couple a smooth delivery, let us take a look at what the actress has been up to on the work front.

Amala Paul on the work front

Despite taking a break from acting due to her pregnancy, Amala Paul has had a massive film hit the theaters this year. The movie, of course, is the Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life, where she plays the romantic interest of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Najeeb character.

Aadujeevitham was widely appreciated for its raw storytelling and went on to post impressive box office numbers. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran’s heart-wrenching portrayal of Najeeb and AR Rahman’s glorious soundtrack, Amala Paul’s performance was duly lauded, too.

Amala Paul’s upcoming film

The actress will next be seen in the Malayalam film Level Cross, directed by Arfaz Ayub and also starring Asif Ali and Sharafudheen in the lead roles.

Watch the teaser of Level Cross below:

The intriguing teaser of the film was unveiled just a few days ago and was received well by the netizens. According to reports, the makers are planning to release the film in August 2024. The actress reportedly plays the film’s protagonist, while the roles of Asif Ali and Sharafudheen remain a mystery.

