Watch: Amala Paul shares her quarantine video hours after BF Bhavninder Singh deletes their wedding photos

Amala Paul has recently shared a quarantine video that has gone viral on social media amidst her breakup rumors with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh. Check out the video.

South actress Amala Paul always manages to catch the attention of media and netizens one way or the other. The Aadai actress made headlines once again when her wedding pictures with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh went viral on social media sometime back. This led people to speculate that the couple has secretly tied the knot. However, the Mumbai-based singer termed them as throwback pictures thereby leaving fans baffled. And to our surprise, he has now deleted all these pictures with Amala from social media.

This has led to another set of speculations that the two of them have allegedly split up. Amidst all such rumors, Amala has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be making the most of her self-quarantine period by spending quality time with her pet cat. She is seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts and has tied up her hair into a messy bun. The actress writes on her caption, “I bet, only cat lovers can relate” indicating the tantrums thrown by her furry friend.

Check out Amala Paul’s Instagram post below:

Well, it’s good to see that the actress has obliged with the directives of the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed all over the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped the entire world. Previously Amala Paul was married to South filmmaker AL Vijay. The two of them tied the knot in 2014 but their marriage could not last long. They finally got divorced in 2017.

Credits :Instagram

