WATCH: Anirudh Ravichander invites fans to the ‘Vaathi’ challenge from Thalapathy Vijay’s Master

Anirudh Ravichander took to his Twitter space and shared a video, inviting his fans and the fans of Vijay to do 'Vaathi' challenge.

The second single from Vijay’s Master, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, called ‘Vaathi Coming’ had released sometime back and instantly found success on the internet. Now, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared a small clip of himself trying the ‘Vaathi’ challenge and has invited you also to be a part of it. Master is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s third directorial after the humungous successes of Maangaram and Kaithi, the latter of which starred Karthi in the lead and clashed with Vijay’s Bigil at the box office.

Master sees ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay and this is one of the biggest USPs of the film, which is eyeing a Summer release. Master also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj amongst others in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Vijay was in the news recently after a visit from the Income Tax department sleuths. Turns out that they had come to remove an earlier issued prohibitionary order. Fans are eagerly awaiting Master’s audio launch that is set for March 15 at Hotel Leela Palace.

Vijay, of late, has been enthralling his fans with politically charged speeches and audiences are waiting as to what it is going to be around, this time around. Meanwhile, talks surrounding Vijay’s next project after Master has also started doing the rounds and speculations are rife that ‘Thalapathy 65’ might be directed by Sudha Kongara, who’s currently busy with the works of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

