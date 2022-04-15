WATCH: Anupama Parameswaran excited for Vishu as she dolls up in Kerala saree & grooves to Arabic Kuthu song

Anupama Parameswaran took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her Vashi festival celebrations and they are all things beautiful. The actress is super excited about the festival as she also danced to the trending Vijay's song Arabic Kuthu from Beast. She dressed up in a traditional Kerala saree for the Malayalam new year and looked stunning as ever.

Sharing the Arabic Kuthu dance moves video on Instagram, she wrote, Just a little too excited about Vishu sadhya #vishuProbably the last one to do #arabickuthuStyling @sunithaparameswaran75Videography @parameswaranerekkath and @akshayeparameswaran Happy vishu guy."

Anupama also shared a few photos of herself decked up in traditional attire. Sporting a cream silk saree with red blouse, statement earrings, and necklace with minimal makeup and a bright smile, Anupama looked like a true beauty.

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the South. The actress never fails to amaze the audience with her oh-so-glam looks and radiant smile. The Premam actress’ beautiful smile and saree looks are radiant enough to shine in the crowd.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupama Parameswaran is currently filming for the movie 18 Pages alongside Nikhil Siddhartha. She also has another edge-of-the-seat thriller with Ghanta Satish Babu titled Butterfly. The actress also has a Telugu movie titled Karthikeya 2 with Nikhil Siddhartha, which is a sequel of 2014 supernatural drama movie Karthikeya, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film will will release in theaters on July 22.

