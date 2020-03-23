WATCH: Anushka Shetty breaks down as she misses Late director Kodi Ramakrishna; Says 'I wish he was with us'

Anushka Shetty is thankful to everyone who supported throughout her long acting career but one person that she misses the most today is late filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna of Arundhati fame.

South beauty Anushka Shetty recently completed 15 successful years in the Telugu film industry. Be it a period drama or a suspense-thriller, Anushka Shetty has managed to win the hearts of the audience with her outstanding performance on the big screen. The stunner is super happy and thankful to everyone who supported throughout her long acting career but one person that she misses the most today is late filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna of Arundhati fame.

Filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna passed away last year due to lung infection on February 22. Anushka Shetty, while watching her acting journey during a reality show on ETV Telugu, became emotional and broke down. Anushka thanked everyone for being a part of her wonderful journey but missed Kodi Ramakrishna the most. She says, "Thank you for AV and Every single person I have worked with since day one...not only actors, directors or producers but also the light man to food serving person on the sets. All those people have brought me so far."

She further says, "In this AV, one person I genuinely miss is Kodi Ramakrishna Garu. I wish he was with us for long."

Check out the video below:

One can say Kodi Ramakrishna's directorial Arundhati catapulted Anushka Shetty to stardom.

The stunner will be seen next in R Madhavan starrer suspense-thriller, Nishabham, directed by Hemant Madhukar. The upcoming film is scheduled to release on April 2.

Credits :ETV Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More