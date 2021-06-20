WATCH: Anushka Shetty shares a video filled with beautiful memories on Father's Day and we are all hearts

Anushka Shetty drops a sweet video and message for her father on the occasion of father’s day wishes. Fans are filling the post with hearts and comments.

Father's Day is being celebrated today on June 20, an occasion dedicated to celebrating fatherhood and paternal bonds. South celebs are also posting adorable pictures with their dads to celebrate the occasion and the latest father's day post, which caught our attention is Anushka Shetty's. The actress also wished her dad a happy father’s day with hugs, kisses and love. On the eve of Father's Day, Anushka Shetty took to social media and shared an amazing video, where she gathered all the beautiful photos of herself and her dad. The Bahubaali actress also penned a heartwarming message, which says, "No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” Love u Papa #HappyFathersDay "

Although Anushka Shetty is rarely active on social media, she never misses out on a moment to share wishes on special days and also spread positivity with her posts. This father’s day video of herself and her father is currently being filled with hearts and comments on social media. One can see, all the adorable photos of Anushka and her dad, in all smiles and love. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham, which was released in October last year. With R. Madhavan in the lead role, the film stars Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Anushka Shetty is yet to announce her next project officially, while reports suggest that she will be seen in a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and will also sign a new film with Ra Ra Krishnayya fame director Mahesh Babu P. However, nothing is officially announced yet.

