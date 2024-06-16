WATCH: AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan receives a special gift from Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha Konidela

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that Tollywood actor and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan recently won the MLA seat at Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections by a thumping majority.

More recently, Pawan was sworn in as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh amidst the presence of several dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Superstar Rajinikanth, and Pawan Kalyan’s brother Megastar Chiranjeevi were few of the many notable figures present at the oath-taking ceremony

Pawan Kalyan’s memorable interaction with Surekha Konidela

Post the swearing-in ceremony, Pawan Kalyan received a special gift from his sister-in-law Surekha Konidela. In a video shared by Chiranjeevi on Instagram, Pawan Kalyan could be seen receiving a beautifully designed, personalized pen from Surekha.

The video also captured some adorable moments between the family as Pawan Kalyan embraced Surekha in his arms. Another highlight of the video was the family photo featuring Surekha, Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva (Pawan Kalyan’s wife), and Chiranjeevi.

What’s next for Pawan Kalyan?

Post the mammoth success of Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena Party, questions have risen regarding the future of Pawan Kalyan the ‘actor’. While it is obvious that the actor will fulfill his current commitments, the main question is whether he will balance both acting and politics or strictly focus on his new role as minister of the state.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming projects

If Pawan Kalyan indeed decides to quit his acting career for politics, he will surely be leaving with a bang with three massive projects.

Next, the actor will be seen in the film They Call Him OG, written and directed by Sujeeth. Out of the three films, OG has raised the most expectations so far with its fiery content. The film was originally supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but has been pushed to a later date. Jr. NTR’s Devara has instead occupied the release date.

Apart from OG, Pawan Kalyan will reunite once again with his Gabbar Singh director for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Later in 2025, he will also star in the period film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

