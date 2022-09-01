WATCH: AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja bump into each other at airport; Say 'destination is always Tamil Nadu'

The music maestros of South, AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja have bumped into each other at the airport and their reaction to it is currently winning hearts on the internet. Both were returning from different after their music concerts and bumped into each other while returning to their hometown Tamil Nadu. The Oscar award-winning composer shared a video and they are returning from different countries, but their destination is always Tamil Nadu.

Rahman took to Instagram to share a video with Ilaiyaraaja. he can be seen travelling with Ilaiyaraaja in a buggy at the airport. He captioned the post, "We are returning from different continents ..but destination is always Tamil nadu #tamilnadu @ilayaraja_official from #budapest @arrahman from #Usa #canada."

In fact, it is said that Rahman has worked in nearly 500 films with Ilaiyaraaja before he turned composer with Roja in 1992.

AR Rahman is waiting for the release of his upcoming promising film Ponniyin Selvan. So far two songs release Chola Chola and Ponni Nadhi, which were appreciated by the audiences for their music and visuals. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram Ravi, and more.

Ilaiyaraaja has films like ‘Maamanithan’, ‘Maayon’, ‘Thupparivaalan 2’ and ‘Viduthalai. He has a slew of films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi at different stages of production.