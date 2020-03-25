WATCH: Arun Vijay’s Parkour stunt during self quarantine is too cool to miss

Actor Arun Vijay took to his Instagram space and shared his Pakour stunts, while advising people to follow self-quarantine during the nationwide lockdown.

Celebrities are giving us inspirations and are helping us get goals, while we are being home observing self quarantine. In yet another social media post, Mafia star Arun Vijay took to his Instagram space and shared a video, in which he can be seen performing awesome parkour stunts. Sharing the video, he urged his fans and followers to involve in physical activities while being indoors. He also requested them not to go out for the next 21 days for the sake of our country.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Practising my parkour stunts at home after a long time!! Stay safe at home everyone.. do some physical activity at home to keep yourself fit.. Don’t go out unnecessarily for anything for the next 21 days plz... kindly do this for your loved ones and your country... #letsfightthistogether” sic. Arun Vijay’s post has indeed encouraged a huge number of people to start a new healthy habit in the 21 days of nationwide lockdown.

On the work front, Arun Vijay was last seen in cop drama Mafia, in which actor Prasanna played the main antagonist. He also played a key role in Telugu biggie Saaho that featured Prabhas and in the lead. He has a bunch of movies in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam. His unnamed film, AV 31 Arun was wrapped up recently. The yet to be titled film is director Arivazhagan.

