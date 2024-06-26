WATCH: Atlee calls Kamal Haasan 'bible of Indian cinema'; shares desire to work with him

The makers of the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday. Apart from the team of the upcoming film, filmmaker Atlee also showed up to extend his support at the trailer launch event. Taking the opportunity, he appreciated Kamal Haasan and also spilled beans on his desire to work with him.

Atlee Kumar calls Kamal Haasan the ‘Bible of Indian cinema’ at Indian 2 trailer launch

Atlee Kumar, who graced the promotional event of Indian 2, showered his love and admiration on the legendary actor Kamal Haasan. He also recalled how the film, Indian, received loads of appreciation from the audience as a pan-Indian movie.

Besides, the Jawan director also spoke about his desire to collaborate with him.

Talking about the Indian 2 actor, he said, “Kamal sir is the bible and encyclopedia of Indian cinema. He has given everything that you ask for.” The filmmaker added that even if his son Meer ever asks about cinema in the future, he would make the kid watch all the movies of the veteran actor.

“I want to work with you, sir. Someday I will crack a script and come to you,” he added.

Meanwhile, the renowned filmmaker praised music composer Anirudh Ravichander for his banger tracks.

Advertisement

More about Indian 2

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, both led by Kamal Haasan. The film features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. The trailer was released on Tuesday (June 25). Check out the trailer below:

The action film is slated for release on July 12, 2024.

Atlee on the work front

As per reports, Atlee, who was planning to make a film with Allu Arjun, is now considering Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a top actor from South Industry. According to a report in Telugu 360, filming for the project is anticipated to begin next year, given Salman Khan's schedule for Sikandar.

The Jawan director is currently invested in developing the screenplay of this mega Pan-Indian spectacle. Further, the source also spoke about the positive response from all the stakeholders to join forces on the film. Reportedly, a clear picture will emerge within the next 30 days when all the meetings and narration happen.

Advertisement

“There will also be a joint narration between Salman and the top star from the South once Atlee has locked his screenplay, as both the superstars have right now agreed in principle based on the idea,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej drops riveting glimpses from sets of period drama Matka as he commences second shoot schedule: WATCH