WATCH: Atrangi Re’s Sara Ali Khan can’t stop grooving on Chaka Chak; Don’t miss her caption

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film featuring Sara, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush in pivotal roles will release digitally on the 24th of December. Ahead of its release, Sara is busy promoting her film and the actress is doing so in ingenious ways. Speaking of which, earlier last night, Sara took to her Instagram space and shared a fun video on the song Chaka Chak. While she did the hook step of the song at several locations, she also added a witty and fun caption along with it.

In the video posted by Sara, one can see her dancing on the popular number, ‘Chaka Chak’ from Atrangi Re. Crooned by Shreya Ghosal and composed by musical maestro AR Rahman, the song has created a buzz on social media ever since its launch. Sara starts the video by dancing on a ladder and then transitions to different locations such as the elevator, beside a fire hose box, a coffee machine, behind a bus, etc. Sharing this video, Sara wrote a witty caption which read, ‘#chakachak in #atrangi places Hopefully you guys aren’t making faces”.

Sara and Akshay Kumar are currently in Delhi, where they are promoting their upcoming film. While there, Sara is making sure to visit a few of the capital’s significant spiritual landmarks including Hazrat Nizammuddin Dargah and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Yesterday, the actress shared a video on her Instagram space where she can be seen fully enjoying the sufi song Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar. Later in the night, she also shared a couple of glimpses from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

