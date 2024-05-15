With her irresistible screen presence and commendable acting skills, Keerthy Suresh is no stranger to grabbing the limelight. However, this time around, it is not her acting that is making the noise but her astonishing offscreen look at the airport.

Keerthy pulls off a trendy airport look

The Mahanati actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, rocking a royal curly hair look. She wore a beige dress with a long jacket. Keerthy styled her travel look with a trendy handbag, cool shades, a necklace, and a classy watch.

Apart from absolutely winning hearts with her outfit, the actress also put a smile on the fans' faces as she took a selfie with every fan who asked for a picture. Despite her busy schedule, the actress made sure to satisfy the requests of every fan, and her this act was duly lauded by the netizens.

Keerthy Suresh on the work front

Speaking of busy schedules, Keerthy has been constantly working on multiple projects for the last few years. In 2023 alone, she starred in two large-scale projects including the Telugu film Bholaa Shankar with Megastar Chiranjeevi and the Srikanth Odela-directed Dasara, where she essayed the role of Vennela.

The actress was last seen in the Tamil film Siren, where she starred opposite Jayam Ravi. Keerthy’s portrayal of a cop was appreciated despite the film receiving mixed reviews.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming projects

Keerthy Suresh has multiple projects lined up ahead, spanning across film industries. She will next be seen in the film Raghu Thatha, written and directed by Suman Kumar.

The film promises to be a satirical story of a rebellious woman who has to choose between patriarchy and principle. The film has been bankrolled by KGF and Kantara producers, Hombale Films.

Check out the teaser of Raghu Thatha

Following this, Keerthy will also be seen in the film Revolver Rita, directed by K. Chandru. She recently completed filming a portion of the shoot in Pondicherry. Apart from this, Keerthy will star in the film Kannivedi, directed by Ganesh Raj.

Coming to her Bollywood commitments, Keerthy will be making her Hindi debut with Varun Dhawan in Baby John, produced by Atlee.

