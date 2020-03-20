WATCH: Bear Grylls calls Rajinikanth a ‘Super Hero’ in this sneak peek video of Man Vs Wild

Makers of Man Vs Wild's Into The Wild released a sneek peek video, in which Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls can be seen interacting on various issues.

In a sneak peek video of Rajinikanth’s episode of Man Vs Wild’s Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, the show’s host Bear Grylls can be seen interacting with Rajinikanth, asking him details about his initial career before venturing into acting. During one such interaction, Bear Grylls called Rajinikanth a superhero, while tying up his shoelace. He also asked Rajinikanth’s age and got pleasantly surprised when the superstar said that he was 70-years-old. In the video, Rajinikanth was seen discussing the water crisis that India is facing as they both went in search of water.

The episode will be broadcasted on Discovery channel’s streaming app, Discovery Plus, and the first episode in the app will Rajinikanth’s episode of ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’. Recently, the channel also announced that the episode will be aired on Discovery Plus at 6:00 AM on March 23, after which it will be aired on television 8:00 PM The episode’s Behind The Scenes will also be aired in the app.

Man vs Wild previously saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, and later, Bollywood star too took part in it. Former US President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin also featured on the show. The show features celebrities exploring the wild with the help of Bear Grylls and overcoming the challenges that come the way and is a massive hit with global audiences. Rajinikanth’s episode was shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

