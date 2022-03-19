WATCH: Bhavana Menon says 'grateful' as she gets huge applause from audiences at IIFK

Bhavana Menon, who recently announced her comeback to Malayalam cinema after 5 years after the 2017 assault case, has attended the International Film Festival of Kerala. The actress graced the event as chief guest and was welcomed with huge applause and love. This video is currently going viral on social media.

Interestingly, the audience was unaware that Bhavana Menon is the chief guest of the IFFK inaugural function. So, her sudden entry into the crowded auditorium left them totally surprised. The talented actress was extremely overwhelmed with the love and support she received from the viewers.

The actress also shared the video of her entry into the IFFK stage and expressed how grateful she is. She was overwhelmed with support and love.

In January, the actress broke her silence on the 2017 assault case involving actor Dileep in a long note on Instagram. The actress mentioned that her life turned upside down after that incident. Bhavana is fighting for justice since 2017 and said she will continue to for the dignity of all the women who will come after me.

Meanwhile, Bhavana Menon's comeback film is titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. Written and helmed by debutant director Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, the Malayalam film also stars Sharaf U Dheen in the lead role.

