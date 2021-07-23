WATCH: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal celebrates her birthday on the sets of ‘The Night’

Sakshi Agarwal made a special place in the hearts of the audience after her stint in Bigg Boss. She rose to fame with the show and signed a multilingual film called ‘The Night’. Sakshi has been shooting for the film currently. She took to Instagram and shared a wonderful video where she is celebrating her birthday with the cast and crew of the film. In the video, Sakshi is surrounded by the people working on the film and they are cutting a lovely cake. She wrote in the caption, “Best feeling ever to be working and celebrating on your birthday Thankyou #TheNight team for the awesome celebration.”

Sakshi Agarwal had previously shared a picture on her Instagram when she was beginning the shoot of her film in Kodaikanal. In a previous interview with TOI, Sakshi spilled some beans regarding the details of her film. She said, “I am paired opposite debutant Balaji. We both play a couple, who goes for our honeymoon. But things take a turn and we get stuck in a problem. The film has a vampire connection as well, with a wolf playing an important role.” The Night is reportedly being made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Click here to see the video:

Speaking further about the film, Sakshi said, “In fact, I have more stunts in this film and looking forward to working on this project.” Other than The Night, Sakshi is also playing a crucial role in SA Chandrasekhar's upcoming 'Naan Kadavul Illai' with Samuthirakani. On the film, the actress had said, "In SAC sir's project, I play a cop and Samuthirakani sir's colleague. The film is a fast-paced one, which touches upon an important social issue. I accompany Samuthirakani sir throughout the film as we are in search of something."

