WATCH: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal shows us how to stay fit with quick workout at home during lockdown

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal shows us how to stay fit with a quick workout at home during the lockdown and her latest workout video is a must-watch.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many are finding difficulty in maintaining their regular workout routine. On the other hand, people are also keeping each other inspired to stay fit at home during self-quarantine period. Celebrities are sharing their workout videos on social media to keep each one of us motivated. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Sakshi Agarwal is one of the actresses from the South Indian film industry who has constantly been sharing her workout videos on Instagram. The stunner shows us how to stay fit with a quick workout at home during the lockdown and her latest workout video is a must-watch.

One can see in the video, Sakshi Agarwal gives us a glimpse of her workout regime that includes exercise for the abs, squats, one arm rowing, doing lunges, and crunches. Well, the South beauty has shared her fitness mantra and it is sure to leave you inspired. Sakshi Agarwal, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast and it is great to know how she is keeping things positive mentally and physically amid lockdown. Check out her video and let us know if you are planning to try these workout exercises today.

It is all about workout at home and this video will help you to stay fit:

Sakshi Agarwal has been sharing a lot of photos and videos on Instagram. She captioned one of her workout look with a beautiful message. She wrote, "Focus on your fitness not on your weight..Everday I imagine my dream body and I know every minute I am getting closer to that!."

