WATCH: Bride to be Niharika Konidela dances her heart out & looks dreamy in a halter gown at pool party

Niharika Konidela radiates bridal glow and looks gorgeous in a lavender halter gown by Rhea Pillai Rastogi.
5416 reads Mumbai
Niharika Konidela Chaitanya JV pool party WATCH: Bride to be Niharika Konidela dances her heart out & looks dreamy in a halter gown at pool party
Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding madness continues. After a grand sangeet night at a palace in Udaipur, the couple is set for the pool party and are enjoying every bit of their dream wedding. We have got our hands on a stunning video of Niharika dancing her heart out at her pool party. The actress radiates bridal glow and looks gorgeous in a lavender halter gown by Rhea Pillai Rastogi. The evening look of hers included pink lip colour, heart-shaped earrings and loads of highlighter. She looked nice! 

For the sangeet, Niharika opted Shantanu Nikhil green cut-out gown while Chaitanya JV was seen wearing a Kunal Rawal designer outfit. They looked stunning together!  Niharika's Mehendi ceremony will take place later in the evening followed by Haldi ceremony and wedding tomorrow. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and others were seen having a gala time at the sangeet ceremony yesterday. The photos from the pre-wedding festivities have managed to light up the social media and it is expected to be another grand night for the mega family as they gather to celebrate the occasion. 

Take a look below: 

Also Read: Allu Arjun looks stylish besides wife Sneha as they pose for a photo at Niharika Konidela's sangeet 

Niharika is getting married to a businessman tomorrow, on December 9. He is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao and is currently working as a Business Strategist at an MNC in Hyderabad.

It is an arranged marriage and the couple decided to marry each other within two weeks of their meet. They got engaged in August in Hyderabad. 

Credits :Instagram

