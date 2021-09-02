WATCH: Charmee Kaur spotted at the ED office in Hyderabad; Gets angry as paps create chaos

After Puri Jagannadh, former actress and now producer Charmee Kaur was spotted at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a four-year-old drug case. She was spotted today morning at around 10.30 a.m while she was getting down from the car.

However, as soon as she reached, a large number of waiting camera persons moved close to capture her, thus leading to chaos. She requested the camera persons to give her way. The actress' personal security personnel had to intervene to make way for her to enter the ED office. One can see in the video, Charmee is seen requesting paps to get aside and let her make her way to the ED office.

Charmee Kaur spotted at the ED office in Hyderabad#CharmeeKaur pic.twitter.com/iuQazO69He — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) September 2, 2021

Charmee Kaur is the second Tollywood personality to appear before ED after director Puri Jagannadh, who was questioned for 10 hours on Monday. 10 people connected to Tollywood and two others including a private club manager were sent notices in a money-laundering probe linked to the drugs racket.

Also, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan will be seen appearing before ED between August 31 and September 22.

Tanish, Nandu, actor Ravi Teja's driver Srinivas are also among those summoned in connection with the drugs racket which was busted with the arrest of drug peddlers in 2017. Cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu, actors Subbaraju, Tanish, Nandu and Ravi Teja's driver Srinivas were also among those questioned.

The excise department had constituted SIT for a comprehensive probe. A total of 12 cases were registered, 30 people were arrested while 62 individuals including 11 people connected with Tollywood were examined by the SIT under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 161 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Puri Jagannadh spotted at ED office in Hyderabad in connection to Tollywood drugs case