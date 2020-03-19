WATCH: Chiranjeevi asks people to follow traditional Namaste instead of handshake at a time of COVID 19 scare

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has shared a video, in which he can be seen sending out message to people in order to spread awarness for the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi shared a video, in which he can be seen sending out awareness messages to people to keep away the Coronavirus. From telling people to wash hands to advising them to greet each other with a traditional Namaste, the Tollywood megastar almost covered everything that has to be followed to keep one safe. He also advised people not to panic but to be wary of what needs to be followed. He urged people to stay united to fight the virus more effectively.

Many shooting schedules of movies across the world have been either postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of the virus. Theaters and malls across the country have been ordered to remain closed until the end of this month. So far, Andhra Pradesh has reported two positive cases of Coronavirus, while Telangana there are eight positive cases of COVID-19. Both the Telugu states have been taking all preventive measures to contain the situation.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s next film is Acharya, which is produced by his actor son Ram Charan. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and Sonu Sood will also be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. Trisha, who was supposed to play the leading lady in the film, recently made headlines by walking out of it citing creative differences. While reports suggested that Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned for the female lead role, some reports have that Ram Charan has approached his close friend for the role.

A word of caution from Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu. Stay safe. #Covid19 #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/4Drg0NPvZ0 — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) March 19, 2020

