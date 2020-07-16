WATCH: Chiranjeevi, collaborates with young actors Eesha and Karthikeya to create awareness video for COVID 19

Chiranjeevi is one of the active members of Tollywood to share awareness messages amid COVID-19 situation.

At a time when the COVID 19 pandemic’s situation is getting worse day by day, megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and shared two videos. In the videos, he was seen sharing details of precautions to be followed to keep the virus at bay. Young Tollywood actors Eesha and Karthikeya were seen along with Chiranjeevi to spread the awareness message. Now, the videos are making the rounds on social media with fans sharing them on all platforms.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “@WHO Chief @DrTedros on Covid 19,13th July -"It’s going to get worse & worse. Every single person can do their bit to break chains of transmission & end collective suffering. Thank you @ActorKartikeya @YoursEesha #chaitanbharadwaj.. I truly appreciate your commitment to the society”. Chiranjeevi is one of the active members of Tollywood to share awareness messages amid COVID-19 situation. Earlier an awareness video was shared, in which Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajinikanth and other biggies from the South entertainment industry were seen.

In an earlier video, he also urged people to follow traditional Namaste instead of handshake to greet people. Celebrities have been donating in lakhs and crores to Chief Minister Relief Fund, Prime Minister Relief Fund and to FEFSI to help people battle against the virus. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

Watch the videos here:

@WHO Chief @DrTedros on Covid 19,13th July -"It’s going to get worse & worse.Every single person can do their bit to break chains of transmission & end collective suffering".అందుకే,మాస్క్ తప్పనిసరిగా ధరించండి.మిమ్మల్ని మీరు కాపాడుకోండి.మీ కుటుంబాన్ని, దేశాన్ని కాపాడండి. Please! pic.twitter.com/vOTwX3UZPk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2020

Credits :Twitter

