WATCH: Chiranjeevi takes to clean his bungalow premises; Says 'The paths we take should always be clean'

As its lockdown and everybody stuck at home due to COVID-19 outbreak, people are killing time by doing productive activities. Surprisingly, celebrities are also doing household chores like cooking and cleaning. Megastar Chiranjeevi has also joined the bandwagon as he takes up the duty to clean his bungalow premises. The Sye Raa actor took to Twitter and shared a video of his washing the outside area of his house with water. He wrote, "The paths we take should always be clean #LockdownActivities #StayHomeStaySafe."

Recently, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan turned chef as he cooked for his ladylove. Ram Charan donned the chef's hat during the lockdown and has cooked yummy looking dinner for his wife Upasana. Ram Charan wrote: "Cooking dinner for the Mrs." Well, it is great to witness never seen before side of the actors and how they are killing time at home during self-quarantine period. Check out Chiranjeevi's latest post below.

The paths we take should always be clean #LockdownActivities #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/7Ie4frsTut — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 16, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, Trisha Krishnan walked out of the project, citing creative differences. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva.

Later, reports started doing rounds that Mahesh Babu rejected the offer due to issue of remuneration. However, megastar Chiranjeevi has rubbished the reports stating that Mahesh Babu was never considered for the role.

