WATCH: Chiranjeevi unveils Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam teaser & it is mind blowing

Amidst the strong buzz and high expectations, the makers of Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam have released the much-awaited teaser.

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Virata Parvam has grabbed eyeballs ever since the makers released the first look of the film. Set in the backdrop of the Maoist movement in Andhra in the '90s, the film will see Baahubali actor as a Naxalite. Amidst the strong buzz and high expectations, the makers of Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam have released the much-awaited teaser. Virata Parvam teaser will keep you on the edge of your seat. Sai Pallavi will leave you surprised with her two different intriguing avatars.

Sharing the teaser on twitter, Sye Raa star Chiranjeevi wrote, "t looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by @venuudugulafilm. My best wishes to @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92.Good luck to the entire team." Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in supporting roles.

Happy to launch #VirataParvamTeaser. It looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by @venuudugulafilm. My best wishes to @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92.

Good luck to the entire team @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns. https://t.co/hkcQInKwQz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the grand release of his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu, the film is set to hit big screens on March 26. The Prabu Solomon directorial is expected to be high on emotional moments as it will showcase as it will depict the struggle of a man after a tragic turn puts elephants from a jungle in a traumatic phase. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film, Love Story. The Telugu film is releasing on April 16. Also Read: Haathi Mere Saathi: Makers of the Rana Daggubati starrer release heart wrenching number Ae Hawa; Watch

