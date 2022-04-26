WATCH: Chiranjeevi's humble gesture for Ram Charan's little fan wins hearts on Internet

The much-awaited and anticipated Telugu film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the grand release on April 29 and the promotions are moving rapidly. Today, for a promotional event, the father-son duo caught the attention with a cute gesture made by a little fan. And the video has surfaced on social media and fans couldn't stop but hail Chiranjeevi for his kind gesture towards his son Ram Charan's fan.

A video of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan being interpreted by a little fan during their promotions has took the internet by storm. In the video, one can see, a little fan walking up to the RRR star and asking for a pic as she is heard saying I'm your big fan. And guess who captured his cute moment, it is none other than father Chiranjeevi. He took the phone and clicked the pic of Charan with his fan and family. Indeed a proud father moment. This humble gesture made by Chiranjeevi is winning hearts on the Internet.

Watch the video here:

Apart from the rigorous promotions, pre-release events, special posters, etc, Acharya is also in the news with the recent announcement of Kajal Aggarwal not being a part of the film. The actress, who was roped in as the female lead and shot major portions, have been edited from the film.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Ram Charan and Anvesh Reddy under Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments banners, respectively. Regina Cassandra appears in a special dance number with Chiranjeevi. Mani Sharma is composing the music.

Also Read: Acharya Promotions: Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde twin in black; Chiranjeevi looks handsome in a semi-formal attire