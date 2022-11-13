WATCH: Chiranjeevi's swag is on point as he arrives in Mumbai; Ram Charan spreads his rakish charm
Chiranjeevi landed in Mumbai yesterday, while Ram Charan was spotted in Delhi. Take a look at the videos.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are one of the most adored father-and-son duos in Tollywood, and the fans love to see these two together on and off the screen. Recently, the Megastar made quite an impression as he arrived in Mumbai. Posing in a blue T-shirt and black trousers, he looked dapper in black shades and a stylish wristwatch. A video of the actor reaching his car and heading off has made it to social media.
Meanwhile, the RRR actor and Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan was also captured by the shutterbugs in Delhi. The Acharya star was at his casual best in a simple white T-shirt and grey trousers with sports shoes and groovy sunglasses. Well, both the father and son know extremely well how to make heads turn with their charismatic presence.
Check out the videos below:
Upcoming projects
Now, talking about Chiranjeevi's forthcoming projects, the Megastar will next grace the silver screens with director Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar. This much-awaited mass entertainer is slated to release in the cinema halls on 14th April 2023. Aside from Chiranjeevi, the film will feature F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady and National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the Megastar's sister.
In addition to this, Chiranjeevi will also play the lead in director Bobby's Waltair Veerayya. Backed by the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has rendered the music for the film.
On the other hand, Ram Charan is presently busy with director S Shankar’s next, named RC15 for now. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has Kiara Advani on board as the female lead. The script of this upcoming suspense drama has been penned by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraju and the songs have been composed by ace music director S Thaman.
