WATCH: Chiranjeevi's swag is on point as he arrives in Mumbai; Ram Charan spreads his rakish charm

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are one of the most adored father-and-son duos in Tollywood, and the fans love to see these two together on and off the screen. Recently, the Megastar made quite an impression as he arrived in Mumbai. Posing in a blue T-shirt and black trousers, he looked dapper in black shades and a stylish wristwatch. A video of the actor reaching his car and heading off has made it to social media.

Meanwhile, the RRR actor and Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan was also captured by the shutterbugs in Delhi. The Acharya star was at his casual best in a simple white T-shirt and grey trousers with sports shoes and groovy sunglasses. Well, both the father and son know extremely well how to make heads turn with their charismatic presence.