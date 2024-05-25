Watch: Cinematographer Santosh Sivan gets teary-eyed as he receives standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival 2024; Preity Zinta presents an award
Santosh Sivan has become the first Asian to be awarded the prestigious Pierre Angénieux Tribute award at Cannes.
Indian ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan was presented the prestigious Pierre AngénieuxTribute Award at the Cannes Film Festival this year for his immense contribution to Malayalam cinema. He received the honor from Bollywood diva Preity Zinta.
Check the heartwarming video below!
