Watch: Cinematographer Santosh Sivan gets teary-eyed as he receives standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival 2024; Preity Zinta presents an award

Santosh Sivan has become the first Asian to be awarded the prestigious Pierre Angénieux Tribute award at Cannes.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on May 25, 2024  |  07:30 PM IST |  410
VIDEO: Santosh Sivan gets emotional as he receives standing ovation at Cannes 2024
VIDEO: Santosh Sivan gets emotional as he receives standing ovation at Cannes 2024( PC: Santosh Sivan Instagram)

Indian ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan was presented the prestigious Pierre AngénieuxTribute Award at the Cannes Film Festival this year for his immense contribution to Malayalam cinema. He received the honor from Bollywood diva Preity Zinta.

Check the heartwarming video below!


Vaa Vaathiyaar First Look OUT: Karthi looks dashing in cop outfit while being surrounded by MGR look-alikes

Credits: Santosh Sivan Instagram
Advertisement

