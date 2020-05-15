WATCH: David Warner brings a new twist in Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa and he is killing it

David Warner has shared another video of him dancing to the same Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa but there's a twist to it. Watch the video below.

Australian cricketer David Warner and his wife Candice recently grooved to Allu Arjun's popular Ramuloo Ramulaa song from the movie, Ala Vaikuntapurramloo. David Warner took to his Instagram and shared the video of him dancing to the popular Telugu song. Allu Arjun was super impressed and also reacted to it. Well, looks like David Warner just can't get over this song. He is on roll and brings a new twist to Ramuloo Ramulaa. The cricketer has shared another video of him dancing to the same song but there's a twist to it. One can see in the video, he has got all the swag as he switches from one step to another.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, 'Woke the beast.. what can you see with your eyes at the end?? #challenge #gettingbetter #fun #justsmile." Clad in a casual look with a black leather jacket, David Warner looks dashing as ever. Not only David Warner's fans but even Allu Arjun's fans are showering him with love and beautiful comments on social media. One of the fans commented, "Haha the next star. I guess you will get a chance in tollywood." Many are also demanding to see himm in the Indian films.

Check out the video below:

Ala Vaikuntapurramloo released this year and it set the box office on fire. Directed by Trivikram, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

Meanwhile, Bunny will be seen next in the upcoming film, Pushpa. Being directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

