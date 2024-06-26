WATCH: Dhanush and his kids clicked at Mumbai airport after he completes Kubera schedule with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna

After completing the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie, Kubera, Dhanush was spotted leaving Mumbai. The actor was clicked at the airport as he was accompanied by his children, Yatra and Linga. Dhanush exuded swag as he slayed in his laidback airport look.

Dhanush leaves Mumbai after Kubera shoot; gets papped with kids at airport

Dhanush is currently juggling multiple professional commitments. The Asuran actor was seen at the Mumbai airport, recently. He was heading back after completing a 10-day shooting schedule for Kubera in Mumbai. Dhanush was seen with his two sons, named Yatra and Linga.

Check his video below!

Dhanush looked dashing as usual in his comfortable yet stylish airport look. Clad in an all-white tracksuit, the Vaathi looked super cool. The actor completed his look with a cap and a fashionable backpack.

For the unversed, the actor was shooting for Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in Mumbai.

More about Kubera

Kubera is supposed to be a political drama in which Dhanush plays a homeless man in Dharavi who later becomes a mafia lord. The Sekhar Kammula-directed film has already commenced its 10-day schedule in Mumbai and was wrapped up recently, where the lead pair with Nagarjuna were seen filming.

Moreover, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and Saurav Khurana are claimed to be playing crucial roles in Kubera.

Advertisement

Dhanush on the work front

Apart from Kubera, Dhanush is gearing up for his directorial debut, Raayan, which is anticipated as a high-octane action thriller. The film features Selvaraghavan, S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and Saravanan in pivotal roles.

As per rumors, Nithya Menen will play an important role in the film. It will mark Dhanush and Nithya's second appearance together after their blockbuster film Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, in 2022. The movie was initially set to release in theaters on June 13 but was reportedly postponed to July 26, 2024.

This also makes the film set to arrive on the big screens exactly two weeks after Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is released.

Dhanush will also be seen in the Ilaiyaraaja biopic, helmed by Arun Matheswaran, and Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies are producing the film, which will include music produced by the maestro himself.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna shares powerful quote on success ft KGF star Yash, Virat Kohli