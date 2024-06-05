WATCH: Dhanush in Hyderabad to shoot for his next Kubera; action sequence goes VIRAL from sets

Dhanush's upcoming film Kubera is one of his most anticipated projects, as the film boasts a stellar star cast and is being directed by Sekhar Kammula. The flick has already generated huge buzz, especially after unveiling a powerful glimpse of Nagarjuna in a different avatar.

In a recent update, a video has gone viral from the sets of the film in Hyderabad. Have a look!

Film shooting video from the sets of Kubera goes viral

In the early hours of June 5, renowned film critic Amutha Bharathi took to his social media platform X and shared a video from the sets of Kubera. The video showcases the crew gearing up for an action sequence in the film. Well, it seems, the actor is leaving no stone unturned for his next.

As per reports, the team is simultaneously shooting the action portions of Dhanush and Nagarjuna together. In the video, a cameraman can be seen tied to a rope, while a person can be seen guiding him to stay in the same position.

More about Kubera

The film, starring Dhanush in the lead role, is supposed to be a political drama in which the actor plays a homeless man in Dharavi who becomes a mafia lord.

The Sekhar Kammula-directed film has already commenced its 10-day schedule in Mumbai, where stars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna were seen filming.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and Saurav Khurana are claimed to be playing crucial roles in the film.

Dhanush's upcoming films

Apart from Kubera, Dhanush is currently preparing for his directorial debut, Raayan, which is described as a high-octane action thriller. The film stars Selvaraghavan, S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, and many others in pivotal roles.

According to rumors, Nithya Menen will play an important role in the film. It will mark Dhanush and Nithya's second appearance together after their blockbuster film Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, in 2022.

Dhanush will also appear in the Ilaiyaraaja biopic, directed by Arun Matheswaran. Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies are producing the film, which will include music produced by the maestro himself.

