WATCH: Dhanush sings a song with Ilaiyaraaja, dedicates it to his sons Yatra & Linga

Dhanush is not just a talented actor but is also known for his many talents such as singer, lyricist and a doting father. The actor attended the live concert of Ilaiyaraaja with his sons Yatra and Linga on March 18 in Chennai. While the pics went viral on Internet, the actor also sang a song with the legendary musician on the stage and dedicated it to his sons.

During the concert, Dhanush created lyrics on the spot and crooned a song composed by Ilaiyaraaja in his soulful voice for his boys. He dedicated the song to his both sons, Yathra and Linga. The video of Dhanush singing with Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja surfaced on Twitter. The netizens are praising Dhanush for his singing act towards his sons and his singing gets a special mention too.

After Dhanush’s separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, this is his first public appearance with his kids. His kids look like the spitting image of the actor and fans couldn't agree any less.

Check out Dhanush video here:

On January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took everyone by shock when they announced their decision to part ways. The couple announced separation after 18 years of togetherness with a mutual statement through their respective social media handles. However, now there are rumours of their reconciliation.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's recently released film Maaran had received negative reviews from fans. Directed by Karthick Naren, the film starred Malavika Mohanan.

Also Read: Dhanush says 'congrats my friend' to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth; Mahesh Babu & others unveil her first music video