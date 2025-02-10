WATCH: Ed Sheeran gives BIG SURPRISE to Bengaluru fans as he sings Chuttamalle from Jr NTR's Devara with Shilpa Rao

Ed Sheeran kicked off his Mathematics Tour in India, and it has been gaining a lot of attention due to his unique performances. Recently, the international sensation sang Chuttamalle, the hit song from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara, alongside Shilpa Rao. The video took the internet by storm, with several clips of his gig going viral across social media platforms.

In the clip, Ed Sheeran can be seen inviting Shilpa Rao to join him on the stage. The duo further sang the Telugu song with utmost precision, and fans couldn't stop cheering for them. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight and learn a new language!"

Soon after the video went viral, fans took to the comments to express their reaction. A social media user wrote, "He’s more Indian than I am at this point," while another commented, "IS THERE ANYTHING HE CAN'T DO??? He is officially Indian now!"

Earlier, Ed Sheeran shared a behind-the-scenes video where he was seen learning the Telugu lyrics of Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao’s help. She guided him ahead of his Bengaluru concert and praised his dedication. Sharing the video, the singer wrote, "Ed’s first Telugu song with Shilpa Rao."

The video gained the attention of the netizens who called Ed Sheeran an official Indian citizen. A social media user commented, "Should I tell someone to give him an Aadhar Card?" while another wrote, "So much effort he’s putting in all the languages he’s singing in, in India! How beautiful is that!"

After Bengaluru, Ed Sheeran will also be performing in Delhi, NCR and Shillong. Till now, he has performed in Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Are you excited to watch more of Ed Sheeran's performances in India? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.