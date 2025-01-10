Watch: Elderly couple's dance performance on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Angaaron from Pushpa 2 wins the reel trend and hearts
Allu Arjun’s blockbuster release of 2024, Pushpa 2, has been liked by people across all age groups. The film has already made record-breaking scores at the box office.
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2024. The film has become a mass entertainer, and its box office count has been unimaginably smashing. The Sukumar directorial has broken several records of previous films, and it continues to do so, even after so many days post theatrical release.
And now, with Pushpa fever gripping social media, a video of an elderly couple has been doing rounds. It features an elderly couple performing gracefully at a wedding, to the movie’s iconic romantic track Angaaron.
Check out the video here:
The video was originally shared by the wedding choreographer named Neha Doshi on her Instagram account, but it did not take much time for the glimpse to go viral amongst all social media portals
Speaking about the elderly couple, they looked cute together as they matched their steps while enjoying the soulful rendition. They even imitated the steps done by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the film and also did the signature Pushpa step.
For the unversed, the melodious song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and it has been recorded in multiple languages. The track has nearly swooned everyone and has emerged as a chartbuster in a short span.
Coming back to the film, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 continues to rage at the box office, sweeping past a net of Rs. 1.50 crore on its fifth Thursday post-release.
Lately, the makers have announced to unveil a reloaded version of the film, with an additional 20 minutes of footage added in the forthcoming screening of the movie.
ALSO READ: Ram Charan's Game Changer falls prey to piracy as movie gets leaked online, hours after its release