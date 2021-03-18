  1. Home
Irul is directed by Naseef Yusuf Izzudin and has only three characters - Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran.
March 19, 2021
WATCH: Fahadh Faasil’s Irul trailer released; Film to get a direct release on Netflix
In the list of films getting direct release on OTT platforms, the latest addition is the upcoming thriller Irul. On Thursday, Netflix India released the trailer of the Malayalam film. The film is all set to get a direct release on the video streaming platform on April 2. Irul stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles and it is touted to be a thriller about a serial killer who abhors women.

What we see in the trailer, is a brief introduction of the film’s lead characters – played by Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir. It is understood with the trailer that one of the male leads will be seen as a serial killer who has killed five women so far. It is also revealed in the trailer that the serial killer has an extreme hatred towards women. Going by the visuals, the entire film is believed to be shot in one location and the most portion is shot in the dark.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izzudin, the film features only three characters. The film’s shooting started last September when the pandemic was in a peak. Irul will be Fahadh Faasil’s second direct-OTT release after CU Soon. For the unversed, director Naseef had previously worked as an associate in several Bollywood films such as Happy New Year, Raees, Newton and Tumbbad. Irul has been produced by Anto Joseph.

