WATCH: Fans go berserk as Pawan Kalyan says 'Konidela Pawan Kalyan Ane Nenu' at Chandrababu Naidu's Oath Ceremony

Pawan Kalyan took oath as the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh in the Chandrababu Naidu government on Wednesday. His fans and well-wishers could not keep calm and were seen shouting in excitement during the Bheemla Nayak actor's speech.

Social media has also been flooded with reactions from Pawan Kalyan's fans from all over.

Fans rejoice in excitement as Pawan Kalyan takes oath as a Deputy CM

Actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan took an oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the State in a grand event held at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada, today (June 12, 2024).

While the power star was taking his oath, his fans and well-wishers rejoiced in joy and excitement by looking at their favorite actor-turned-politician on stage. A video showcasing the same has gone viral on the internet.

The grand event was attended by the honorable PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, central ministers, and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders. Besides political figures, many celebrities including Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were also present.

The Janasena Party Chief took oath as one of Andhra Pradesh's cabinet ministers in the presence of PM Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu, and others.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, social media started buzzing with reactions from celebrities and the common people. Pawan Kalyan's nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej took to his X (formerly called Twitter) account and shared a video from Pawan Kalyan’s oath-taking ceremony. Sharing the video from the actor-turned-politician swearing-in ceremony, he captioned it, “We are "Konidela Pawan Kalyan" (rough translation).

Check out the fans' reaction on X below:

What's next for Pawan Kalyan?

Apart from his political ventures, Pawan Kalyan is all set to present himself on the big screen with some of his exciting upcoming projects. The Thammudu actor will next be seen in the movie OG aka They Call Him OG, directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth.

The film is planned to be released this year and will feature him in a highly entertaining action thriller. The story of OG revolves around a ferocious gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year absence to assassinate a mafia lord.

Moreover, Pawan Kalyan is also expected to release his delayed project Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit soon. Besides these two films, the actor-turned-politician will also be seen in the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar.

