WATCH: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil gets married to Revathi amid lockdown in Bengaluru

Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa at a farmhouse in Ramanagara amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumarswamy gets hitched to Revathi in a private ceremony today, April 17. Nikhil tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa at their farmhouse in Ramanagara amid COVID-19 lockdown. A couple of photos from their wedding have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Nikhil in a traditional wedding outfit, while Revathi looks beautiful as a bride. Only a few family members can be seen around, however, none of them is seen wearing the mask.

The wedding is a low-key affair and reportedly, the families have taken effective measures. “There will be a team of doctors who will check every person. Sanitisers, special decontamination booths and masks will be used at the location,” the official from Kumaraswamy’s office was quoted as saying by The Print. According to reports, the families had no option to shift the dates as the auspicious date was already fixed by their astrologer. Hence, they decided to go ahead with the scheduled wedding date.

“This worldwide pandemic has hurt all of us. But this auspicious time was fixed earlier. We will hold a grand reception after finding a suitable date… once we tide over this COVID-19 crisis,” Kumaraswamy told the media from Ramanagara on Thursday.

Check out a few photos from their wedding that have surfaced on social media:

Karnataka: Nikhil Kumarswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, tied the knot with Revathi, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa, today in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/HrLpGD5s9p — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

