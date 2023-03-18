WATCH: Global star Ram Charan’s grand welcome by fans as the actor returns to Hyderabad

Ram Charan is currently a global star owing to the massive success of the widely popular track Naatu Naatu. The Telugu-language song won the Oscars transcending all linguistic and geographical boundaries. The actor along with the team of RRR, Naatu Naatu singers MM Keervani and Chandra Bose, director Rajamouli, and Jr NTR was in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards. After having a blast over there while attending Oscar parties and giving interviews, Ram Charan returned to Hyderabad.

The actor returned to Delhi on Friday and met union Home minister Amit Shah with his father, actor Chiranjeevi. Later, Ram Charan took to Twitter to thank the minister for appreciating the efforts of Team RRR. Amit Shah also took to Twitter and wrote, “Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan - two legends of Indian Cinema. The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the ‘RRR’.”

Ram Charan returns to Hyderabad

While Ram Charan is basking in the Oscar glory, fans of the actor are equally thrilled and busy celebrating the win. The actor returned to Hyderabad on Friday and received a grand welcome from fans and other supporters. In the videos and photos that went viral, the actor can be seen showered with flower petals. Fans can be seen thronged around the actor’s vehicle as Ram Charan waves his hand to acknowledge everyone. Some fans were also carrying flags with RRR printed on them, while others waved flags with Ram Charan’s face on them. Fans and media congratulated him on RRR’s win.

Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win

RRR’s Naatu Naatu won Oscars edging out tracks from big names like Rihanna, and Lady Gaga among others. SS Rajamouli directed RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and composed by M M Keeravani, Naatu Naatu won the Oscar under the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards.

