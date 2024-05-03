Watch: Hilarious versions of Arjun Arjun's new song Pushpa Pushpa take social media by storm

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa is one of the most-anticipated releases of 2024. The film has already generated huge buzz after makers dropped its first look and then the teaser. Now, the first song from the upcoming thriller, titled Pushpa Pushpa, has taken the anticipation for the film to another level.

The song has received thumbs up and praiseworthy responses on social media, especially Allu Arjun's amazing hook step. Now, several users have posted their videos performing Pushpa's catchy phone step in a funny way. Have a look!

Check out funny versions of Pushpa Pushpa

A video surfaced in which a girl was seen doing the mobile step while she received a call on her phone, and later, it turned into a funny segment. In the other video, two kids were seen tapping their feet to the sensational song as well. The other video showed a group of boys doing the steps from the song, in which one performs the glass step, which has become a huge trend.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

The mass entertainer, helmed by Sukumar, is a sequel to its 2021 blockbuster, titled Pushpa: The Rise. Besides Allu Arjun, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, and many other actors in key roles.

Pushpa: The Rule was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is scheduled to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 15, 2024.

Watch Pushpa: The Rule teaser

Allu Arjun's upcoming films

Allu Arjun is all set to collaborate with mass director Trivikram Srinivas for their next project, which has been bankrolled by Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, and S Radha Krishna under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations. As per reports, Allu Arjun will commence the shoot of Trivikram's project after Pushpa.

Meanwhile, it has also been speculated that Allu Arjun will be collaborating with director Atlee Kumar on his next mass entertainer, which will also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Meanwhile, an official confirmation has yet to be issued regarding their dream collaboration.

