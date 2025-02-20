WATCH: How Sivakarthikeyan celebrated his birthday on Parasakthi sets with Sudha Kongara and Ravi Mohan

Sivakarthikeyan turned a year older on February 17. To celebrate his birthday, Sudha Kongara and the Parasakthi team arranged a small celebration on the film's set. Ravi Mohan was also part of the special moment as he joined in the joyous occasion.

In the viral video, Sivakarthikeyan is seen happily cutting his birthday cake with the entire cast and crew present. He looks overjoyed as everyone joins in the celebration. He then shares slices of cake with the team, while Sudha Kongara and Ravi Mohan enjoy the moment in the background.

Sudha Kongara wished Sivakarthikeyan on his birthday and called him a joy to work with. She further took to her X handle to share a BTS video from the sets of the film and mentioned how companionship in filmmaking makes the journey worthwhile.

She wrote, "Happy bday hero !!! @Siva_Kartikeyan You are an absolute delight to work with cos finally it’s the journey and the company that makes one want to continue making cinema ! #Parasakthi."

Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi has been making waves with its first look and teaser. Featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa, the film is set in the 1960s against a backdrop of political unrest.

As per Asianet Tamil, the story is inspired by M. Rajendran, a student of Annamalai University. He lost his life during the 1965 anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu after being shot by the police. In 1969, a statue was erected on the university campus in his honor, unveiled by then CM Karunanidhi.

Sivakarthikeyan will reportedly play Rajendran, portraying his bravery and sacrifice. The film’s climax will depict his tragic yet heroic end. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

Talking more about the film, Sivakarthikeyan will play the protagonist and Ravi Mohan will star as the antagonist. On the other hand, the movie marks Sreeleela's Tamil debut. More details about the film are still under wraps by the makers.