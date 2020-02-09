WATCH: Jaanu stars Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand thronged by fans in large number at Tirupati

Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand along with producer Dil Raju were spotted at Tirupati temple today morning as they were heading to seek blessings over the success of Jaanu.

Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand's recently released film Jaanu released on January 7. The film hit the screens this week and it opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96, Jaanu is receiving good response from across the country. The lead actors of the film decided to seek blessings at Tirupati over the success of Jaanu. Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand along with producer Dil Raju were spotted at Tirupati temple today morning. Sam looked pretty as always in Indian attire while Sharwanad was clicked in traditional dhoti and kurta.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is set for her Hindi debut with a web series, The Family Man season 2. Talking about her role in Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani'S show, Samantha in an interview said, “I’m not allowed to reveal much about the project but for the first time in my career, I have done action sequences on my own. We had a stunt trainer onboard to teach me Krav Maga, and there are a lot of hand-to-hand combat sequences in the series."

