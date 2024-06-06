Watch: Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan breaks down in tears as he meets Chiranjeevi and family; Upasana hugs Anna Lezhneva

On June 6 evening, renowned PR BA Raju took to his social media platform X and shared a 3 min 20 seconds video. The video was shot at the Konidela residence. In the video, Pawan Kalyan can be seen coming out of the vehicle as others shower roses on him.

The actor was also accompanied by his better half Anna Lezhneva, and son Akira Nandan. Later, the actor was seen greeted by Ram Charan, and others as well. Later, Power Star went down and sought the blessings of his mother Anjana Devi as everyone witnessed this emotional moment.

After a while, Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi comes forward and Pawan Kalyan touches his feet while lying down as a gesture of respect. After this both the brothers share this joyous moment after hugging each other and felicitating him with a large garland.

Later, Ram Charan, and Varun Tej also come forward and seeks the blessings of Pawan Kalyan after giving him a bouquet, and pose for the lenses present there to live this joyous and proud moment.

After this, a cake was featured in a video that mentioned, “Dear Kalyan Babu. Hats off.” After this, the entire family came together for a cake-cutting ceremony and everyone enjoyed this auspicious occasion. Upasana was seen giving a warm hug to Pawan Kalyan's better half Anna and lived the joyous moment.

During this also, Power Star sought the blessings of each and everyone as the actor-politician successfully clinched victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.