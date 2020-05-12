WATCH: Jani master shares making VIDEO of Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

In what came as an amazing piece of entertainment to the fans of Allu Arjun, a making video of the song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has now surfaced online. Choreographer Jani Master took to his Twitter profile to share the video. While sharing it, he wrote, “I'm so overwhelmed with the phenomenal response #ButtaBomma song & my choreography for Stylish @alluarjun is getting Internationally. So, here's a special video unveiling everything that underwent the choreography of the most celebrated song. Behind the Shoot".

It goes without saying that the foot-tapping number was one of the most loved songs of the year and many celebrities including Kundra have shared their moves for the song on social media. The romantic number has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde making some cool moves. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru as both the movies hit the big screens during Sankranti. S Thaman composed for the film and not just Butta Bomma, all other songs in the movie were huge hits.

Recently, the song crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Initially, when the makers released three songs before the film’s release, they instantly became popular and the songs received more than 200 million views on YouTube. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie was released on January 12, 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.