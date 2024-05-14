WATCH: Jr NTR and wife Pranathi Nandamuri spotted at Hyderabad airport as they leave for actor’s birthday trip

Global sensation Jr NTR is all set to celebrate his 41st birthday on May 20th, 2024, making it a special occasion for his family, along with friends and fans. With the birthday celebrations coming up, Jr NTR and his wife were recently spotted flying off from Hyderabad.

The young tiger along with his wife Pranathi Nandamuri was seen traveling together with the actor sporting a casual laid-back black outfit. As the superstar was entering the airport, he gave a pleasant smile at the paparazzi and waved back cutely.

Check out Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi Nandamuri traveling from Hyderabad airport

Jr NTR had only recently returned to Hyderabad after completing a schedule of his upcoming movie War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actor had returned late at night so he could vote on May 13 for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

With his work schedule already cleared up for a few days, it seems that the actor and his wife are planning to celebrate his birthday abroad. Moreover, the birthday is surely going to be a festival of sorts with speculations of Devara: Part 1's first single to be released on the same date.

Jr NTR’s Workfront

Jr NTR was last seen in a leading role in the 2022 SS Rajamouli directorial film RRR, starring alongside Ram Charan. The movie featured both actors in extraordinary avatars, even becoming a global sensation with their performances.

The actor will next appear in the lead role in the movie Devara: Part 1. The two-part film franchise directed by Koratala Siva marks his second collaboration with the actor after the movie Janata Garage. The movie presents an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor (in her Telugu debut), Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in key roles.

The film also has the musical expertise of Anirudh Ravichander who has crafted the background scores and musical tracks for the movie. This further makes it the composer’s fourth Telugu venture after films like Agnyaathavaasi starring Pawan Kalyan, Nani’s Gang Leader, and Jersey.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR patiently waits in queue as he arrives to vote for Lok Sabha elections 2024; Allu Arjun sports cool look