WATCH: Jr NTR, brother Kalyan Ram visit NTR Ghat to pay tributes to grandfather NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is an important name in the history of Indian cinema as well as politics. The late icon is hailed and remembered even today for his great contributions to every field of work he was into. Today, January 18, 2025, marks his 29th death anniversary, and to commemorate the day, his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram paid tributes in a special way.

Well, in the wee morning hours, Jr NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram were spotted arriving at the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad, as they paid tributes to honor the memory of their grandfather.

The duo was seen entering the premises with heavy security, while throngs of fans and media personnel surrounded them. One by one, both Tarak and Kalyan placed floral wreaths on the giant memorial decorated with flowers, dedicated to NT Rama Rao.

With folded hands, the brothers paid their respects to their grandfather while keeping complete calm and composure amid the large crowd surrounding them. Interestingly, both twinned in black outfits for their visit and appeared solemn.

They also sat down in front of the memorial for a few minutes, observing complete silence in honour of their grandfather.

For the unversed, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram happen to be half brothers. Nevertheless, the duo has shared a strong equation over the years.

Coming back to Jr NTR, his work front is full of exciting projects lined up ahead. The actor delivered a promising release last year with the film Devara.

Moving on, he would be next seen in his Hindi debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Besides that, Jr NTR also has an impending project with Prashanth Neel on the cards.

