WATCH: Jr NTR completes SS Rajamouli's #BetheREALMAN task; Challenges Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and others

After being challenged by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR shared a video of him cleaning the garden area and washing utensils at home. It is a rare sight to see one of the best Telugu stars sweeping the floor and washing utensils.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli recently shared a video of him doing household chores like sweeping the floor and helping his wife in other cleaning activities at home. The RRR director took up this #BetheREALMAN challenge after being tagged by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Well, challenges are super fun these days on social media and its great to see how celebrities are also keeping themselves occupied by doing household work during the self-quarantine period. Now after Sandeep and SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR has completed the task.

After being challenged by Rajamouli, Jr NTR shared a video of him cleaning the garden area and washing utensils at home. It is a rare sight to see one of the best Telugu stars sweeping the floor and washing utensils. The actor has proved to #BetheREALMAN and has further challenged Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN."

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with SS Rajamouli's RRR, also starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Bollywood actors and will also play important roles in the film. RRR is one of the biggest films that the audience is looking forward to in 2021. Made on a lavish budget, the upcoming Pan-India release is based on a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home.

