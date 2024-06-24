Watch: Jr NTR returns to Hyderabad after wrapping up Thailand schedule of Devara with Janhvi Kapoor; papped with wife Pranathi

Jr NTR is currently juggling between two exciting projects, War 2 and Devara: Part 1. The superstar was snapped at the Hyderabad airport as he returned after finishing his Thailand schedule for Devara with Janhvi Kapoor. He was accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi.

Jr NTR arrives at Hyderabad airport in swag with wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and kids

Jr NTR was spotted arriving at the Hyderabad airport last night (June 23). The Simhadri actor was accompanied by his lovely wife Lakshmi Pranathi and his sons. Clad in his casual white t-shirt and black denim, Jr NTR looked dashing as always. He completed his look with black shoes and sunglasses.

On the other hand, the star wife, too, looked beautiful in her chic brown knee-length dress. Amidst heavy security, Jr NTR and his family made their way out of the airport with the star himself driving his car.

Meanwhile, the Janatha Garage actor hit the headlines after his picture with choreographer Bosco Martis went viral.

The renowned Bollywood dance choreographer took to Instagram to share a picture with the Devara star. In his caption, he wrote, “At last, we get to vibe with the exceptionally talented Jr. NTR.”

The picture hints at a dance number in Devara that will be choreographed by Bosco.

What’s next for Jr NTR?

Jr NTR will be next seen in War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film War. The movie marks a continuation of the story while also encapsulating the events of other YRF franchise spy films like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

The latter even had a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik’s cameo, highlighting the storm that is about to make its way. Moreover, this also marks Jr NTR’s debut in a direct Hindi film and the spy cinematic universe.

Apart from War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, the RRR actor is gearing up for Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. The upcoming movie also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, making their debut in Telugu cinema.

Moreover, the film also has Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in key roles. Devara: Part 1 is set to hit screens on September 27, 2024.

The film was originally supposed to release on October 10, 2024, but has been pre-poned to September 27, 2024, occupying the release date of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG.

