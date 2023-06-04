WATCH: Jr NTR twins with his son in a Louis Vuitton tee worth Rs 77K; RRR star gets clicked at the airport

Jr NTR and his two sons, Abhay and Bhargav were clicked at Hyderabad airport as they returned to the city. On May 29, the actor along with his wife Pranathi and two sons were clicked as they jetted off for vacation. The video of the family went viral on social media. Jr NTR was even seen smiling for the paps.

Jr NTR returns to the city

Jr NTR was seen holding the hand of his younger son, Bhargav. The father-son duo was also twinning in white. Reportedly, Jr NTR's Louis Vuitton t-shirt costs a whopping INR 77,000. It is a basic white tee with a print on the front. Bhargav also wore a similar tee. Abhay was seen in a blue and white striped tee walking behind his father. The video shows them walking out of the airport and going inside their car. However, his wife was nowhere to be seen.

Take a look at Jr NTR's video here:

Work front

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel, which is yet to go on floors.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. On Jr NTR's birthday, Hrithik Roshan confirmed the news of War 2 with his birthday note for the actor.

ALSO READ: Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty are now Mr and Mrs: See FIRST PICS of newlyweds from their grand wedding