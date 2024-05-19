WATCH: Jr NTR’s pre-birthday celebrations begin; Devara's Fear Song takes over SRH vs PBKS match
Ahead of Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20th, the excitement is sky-high as fans kickstart the festivities in anticipation of the Fear Song from Devara.
Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, better known as Jr NTR is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the country right now. The RRR actor has always enjoyed fanfare but there would be no exaggeration in stating that Jr NTR has garnered and developed a fanbase for himself through his sheer hard work and dedication.
As a result, be it a movie announcement, a song release, or the actor’s birthday celebrations, his fans have never missed a chance to show their love and affection for their favorite star.
Fans attend bike rally ahead of Jr.NTR’s birthday
Ahead of the actor’s birthday on May 20th, fans of the Devara actor arrived in numbers to celebrate their demigod’s birthday. From the video shared online, Jr NTR’s countless fans in Ballari, Karnataka could be seen waving yellow flags that contained an image of the actor. The visuals online give nothing short of an impression that a festival is being celebrated.
Japanese fans celebrate Jr NTR’s birthday
As the actor turns 41 tomorrow, May 20, it is not just his fans in India who are going all out in joy but also his fans in Japan. After looking at some of the images and the videos, it looks like the Japanese fans are giving some serious competition to the Indian fans, with a lovely birthday cake and decorations involving flashing lights with some memorable pictures of Tarak.
The IPL match creates Devara Fear song frenzy
As the cricket fever is at an all-time high in India with the IPL 2024 coming to its most exciting leg, the Devara Fear song hype has caught on. From a video shared online by a fan, the glimpse of the Fear song from Devara could be heard playing during the afternoon game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Speaking of the Fear song, the full song is all set to be released soon, on the eve of Jr.NTR’s birthday. It is the first single from the highly anticipated Devara and has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
ALSO READ: Fear Song promo OUT: Jr NTR x Anirudh Ravichander make for a killer combo in this upcoming electrifying track