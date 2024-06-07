WATCH: JVAS actors Chiranjeevi and Shalini Ajith Kumar reunite after years; fans call it a nostalgic moment

Shalini Ajith Kumar recently reunited with her Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari co-star Chiranjeevi. The former actress had recently accompanied her husband to shoot in Hyderabad, which seems to have given everyone a nostalgic moment.

In a recent post by Shalini, we can see the Alaipayuthey actress and her siblings, Shamlee and Richard Rishi, accompanying her. Both her brother and sister were part of the classic Telugu film, and it truly makes the moments for fans of the movie.

Shalini Ajith Kumar and siblings reunite with Megastar Chiranjeevi

The reel video shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar also featured a throwback picture from the days of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. The old picture from the stills of JVAS featured both her siblings along with the movie’s leading stars, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi.

The film JVAS features the story of Raju, a young man who works as a tour guide and provides for four orphan children. Due to unforeseen circumstances, he has to travel to find some herbs from the banks of Lake Manasarovar, where he happens to land upon a ring.

Unbeknownst to him, the ring belongs to Indraja, the daughter of Lord Indra, who has to have the same to return to heaven before Kartik Poornima. In an attempt to retrieve the ring, she finds herself in the care of Raju which leads to several humorous moments. The rest of the film focuses on how Indraja develops feelings for Raju and the kids and whether she’ll go back to heaven or lead a mortal life with them.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi had also recently visited Shalini’s husband, Ajith Kumar, on sets. Both the actors are shooting for their respective movies in the city, giving the internet some viral pictures.

Chiranjeevi’s next

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Vishwambhara, directed by Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vassishta. The film is said to be a socio-fantasy flick with Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead role.

Besides both the actors, the movie also boasts an impressive cast, which includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Kunal Kapoor, and many more. The film is slated to be released in theaters in January 2025.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sai Dharam Tej whistles for uncle Pawan Kalyan during Konidela reunion; Chiranjeevi's reaction is UNMISSABLE